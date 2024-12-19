Rob49 Drops High-Energy Anthem “On Sight” to Cap Stellar Year

Rising rap sensation Rob49 has released his highly anticipated single “On Sight” via Geffen Records, capping a breakthrough year in hip-hop. Known for his bold, unapologetic style, Rob49 continues his ascent with this latest high-energy track.

Produced by Mac Fly (Sexyy Red, King Von), “On Sight” pairs infectious beats with boisterous lyrics, as Rob49 lays out his swagger-filled intentions to spoil a girl, outshine her man, and live lavishly.

The release follows a string of hits, including “On Dat Money” featuring Cardi B, his standout verse on Monaleo’s “Don Who Leo” remix, and GloRilla’s “Mama” remix. These tracks have firmly positioned Rob49 as one of his generation’s most exciting rap talents.

Advertisement

With “On Sight,” Rob49 closes out the year on a high note, further solidifying his place as a force in the hip-hop landscape.