Wendy Williams and her niece Alex called The Breakfast Club, highlighting how the famed talk show host is captive to a conservatorship. In the conversation, Williams, speaking clearly, reveals she has been held away from her loved ones in a New York City facility for the past three years.

“To start with, my niece Alex knows a lot as well. I am not cognitively impaired, but I feel like I’m in prison,” Williams said. “I’m in a place where the people are in their 90s, 80s, and 70s.”

“There is something wrong with these people here on this floor. And I’m not saying something bad, but I am clearly not – look, I have breakfast, lunch, and dinner right here on the bed. I watch TV, I listen to radio, I look at the windmill, I talk on the phone.”

Advertisement

Wendy also had her niece Alex cosign her experience, stating she is trapped in a “luxury prison,” stating she has “a bed, a chair, a tv, a bathroom and looking out one window.”

Williams stated the TV was purchased with her money, but all her other belongings are in storage. That money was purchased by her guardian, Sabrina Morrisey.

Charlamagne Tha God notes Morrisey is currently embattled in a lawsuit with A&E network, where they levy the accusation of “guardian abuse.” Williams confirmed she had seen all of the documentary on the network and then stated that the guardianship system was broken.

“This system has falsified a lot,” Williams said.

Charlamagne stated reports cite Williams as cognitively impaired and incapacitated. Williams responded, “Do I seem that way?” C Tha God revealed that he speaks with Williams five times a day.

Wendy Williams confirmed she can’t leave the facility or see family members. “Where I am, you have to get keys to unlock the door to the elevator and go down. Everyone here is a nursemaid, so to speak.”

Williams reveals they deliver medicine to those inside, bringing her seven years a day, which she denies. You can hear the complete first-hand account from Williams below.