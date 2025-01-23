Netflix Increases Subscription Costs After Record Subscriber Surge

Netflix revealed on Tuesday that it will raise prices for most of its subscription plans in the US and Canada, following an unprecedented gain of 19 million subscribers in the final quarter of 2024. This milestone pushes the streaming giant’s total global users to 302 million, cementing its status as the industry leader.

Standout events and releases drove the company’s explosive growth. The November showdown between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul captivated 108 million viewers globally, setting a record as the most-streamed sporting event ever. With two NFL games on Christmas Day, Netflix also drew massive audiences, averaging 30 million viewers worldwide.

Original content played a pivotal role, with Squid Game season two smashing records as Netflix’s largest premiere, racking up 68 million views in its first week. The platform further broadened its appeal in January by debuting live broadcasts of WWE “Raw” on Monday nights.

Advertisement

Effective immediately for new users, the standard ad-free plan will climb to $17.99 per month, up from $15.49. The ad-supported option increases to $7.99, while the premium 4K plan rises to $24.99.