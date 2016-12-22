You can call January 2017, “New Edition Month,” as the first month of the new year is stacked with all-things New Edition. From BET‘s highly anticipated biopic, “The New Edition Story,” the three part movie special premiering in January, to Bel Biv DeVoe‘s new album Three Stripes, to the group’s long overdue star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, viewers will witness an explosive TV event detailing the ups and downs of the legendary Boston group and everything in between.

In conjunction to the special movie event, starring Bryshere Gray, singer Luke James as Gill, Algee Smith as Tresvant, Elijah Kelley as Bell, Keith Powers as DeVoe and Woody McClain as Brown, BET Networks has announced nationwide advanced screenings, with select cast and New Edition members in attendance, in Chicago, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, New York and Washington, D.C.

For a chance to win, fans would have to tune into partner radio stations listed below:

The New Edition story kicks on BET on Jan. 24, 25 and 26, 2017.

