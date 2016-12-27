As the year winds down, the real hustlers already know to plan their moves for 2017.

Straight from the producer himself, Metro Boomin took to Twitter to announce what he has been working on: a collab album with Toronto producer, Nav. The album is expected to be released sometime next year. The joint effort reinforces the current growing relationship between Toronto and Atlanta talent.

Me and @beatsbynav dropping our collab album 2017. — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) December 24, 2016

The two have previously worked together on one of Nav’s tracks, titled Up, which gives us a small taste of what to expect while we wait for the project to drop. Listen to it below.