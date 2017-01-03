Congratulations are in order for Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana. Jackson welcomed her first child into the world today. The baby’s name is Eissa Al Mana. The 50-year-old pop star announced her pregnancy in October, this came a few months after she postponed her world tour.

Jackson shared the following statement in a Facebook video in April. “My husband and I are planning our family, so I’m going to have to delay the tour. Please, if you can try and understand that it’s important that I do this now. I have to rest up, doctor’s orders! But I have not forgotten about you. I will continue the tour as soon as I possibly can.”

Her rep shared with Us Weekly “Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world. Janet had a stress free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

Congratulations to the couple!