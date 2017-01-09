On The Rise: Take A Listen To JOEISJOVA & His Newest Project “POURING WATER ON THE GROUND”

JOEISJOVA is an up and coming artist whose plethora of musical abilities help him stand out amongst his peers. The New York native is much more than a rapper to say the absolute least. Jova’s talent is showcased nicely throughout his newest project “POURING WATER ON THE GROUND“.

Not only does Jova provide all the vocals without the help of any features, he also produced, wrote, recorded, and mixed each record. He even designed the cover art, as well as five alternate artworks for each individual track.

Jova truly takes pride in his craft, and it is clear as to why. Take a listen to his new EP below, and let us know what you think!