B.J. Armstrong became a three time NBA champion during the 90s while playing point guard for the Chicago Bulls alongside Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant.

Years later he’s still leading the charge in hoops. Only now he’s behind the scenes on the business side.

If you’ve paid attention to the NBA you’ve heard these three names the past month: Draymond Green, Derrick Rose and Donatas Motiejunas.

They all have one thing in common: they all share the same agent in Armstrong.

Unless you’ve lived under a rock, you’d know that Knicks guard Rose’s name was trending after the Knicks played an entire game Monday night not knowing the whereabouts of their starting point guard.

Motiejunas, now a member of the New Orleans Pelicans was a key member of the Houston Rockets team that finished at 56-26 during the 2014-2015 NBA season and lost to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

Green is an NBA Champion with the Warriors and looking to repeat with the newly minted team that also includes Klay Thompson and Steph Curry.

Armstrong has the arduous task he has of managing some pretty interesting characters, their talent and negotiating contracts. What’s cooler is how he brought LeBron James down to Earth after he won his third championship after the Cavs defeated the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. He was tired of James being compared to Michael Jordan so he spoke his mind. “Chasing a ghost is in make-believe land,” Armstrong told Fox Sports 1’s Chris Broussard.

“That’s far-out, that’s unattainable, that’s something you can’t achieve. This ain’t no ghost. If you want to do it, there’s a blueprint. It’s possible. There’s only one way to get there. It’s not possible for him to do what Jordan did because the circumstances are different, everything is different. What is possible for him is to be bigger than every situation that’s put in front of him, to dominate every situation that’s in front of him.”