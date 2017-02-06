In 2003, native Queens rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson released his classic, major debut project titled Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

The album was produced by Eminem and Dr Dre under Aftermath Entertainment, a record label under the Shady Records umbrella. It included hits like “P.I.M.P” featuring Snoop Dogg, and the favorable Hip-Hop love ballad “21 Questions” vocally assisted by the late Nate Dogg. We can’t forget about “In Da Club” which was a chart-topping pop single for weeks. Other appearances on the album includes, Eminem and G-Unit associates like Young Buck, Tony Yayo, and Lloyd Banks.

Get Rich or Die Trying’ sold 872,000 copies in its first week. The album sold a little over 14 million copies according to Fif’s Instagram post below, and it’s certified 6x platinum by the RIAA. The album was later made into a movie with the same title, which 50 starred in based on his struggles in the streets after the death of his mother.

What’s your favorite track from Get Rich or Die Tryin’?

14 years ago today, I released the biggest first album from any artist in hip hop. It has sold a little over 14 million albums. #effenvodka A photo posted by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Feb 6, 2017 at 9:47am PST