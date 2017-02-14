The biggest names in film, television and music including Tracee Ellis Ross, Adam Rodriguez, Rashida Jones, Brian WhiteDeon Cole, Jussie Smollett, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Pooch Hall and others, presented at the 48th NAACP Image Awards. The star studded celebration, hosted by ABC’s “Black’ish” star Anthony Anderson, premiered live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11 on TV One.

See Also: Taraji P. Henson, Dwayne Johnson Big Winners at 48th NAACP Image Awards

The NAACP Image Awards celebrates the accomplishment of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film and also honors individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors. Winners were voted upon by NAACP members.

Check out pictures from the Red Carpet by Juan Anthony Images:

00-naacp-brian-white
00-naacp-carmichael-show
00-naacp-image1
00-naacp-image2
00-naacp-image3
00-naacp-image4
00-naacp-image5
00-naacp-image6
00-naacp-image7
00-naacp-image8
00-naacp-image9
00-naacp-image11
00-naacp-image-adam-rodriguez
00-naacp-image-awards
00-naacp-image-bianca-queensugar
00-naacp-image-breezy-empire
00-naacp-image-deon-cole
00-naacp-image-don-cheadle
00-naacp-image-greg-mathis
00-naacp-image-joseph-sikora-power
00-naacp-image-jurnee-smollett
00-naacp-image-major
00-naacp-image-mario-van-peebles
00-naacp-image-michael-colyar
00-naacp-image-miles-brown-blackish
00-naacp-image-morroco-omari-empire
00-naacp-image-mykelti-williamson
00-naacp-image-TVOne-president
00-naacp-jamilah
00-naacp-roland-martin
00-naacp-rutina
00-naacp-timon-queen-sugar

Missed the show? Special encore presentations of the show will air on TV One at on Wednesday, February 15 at 9:30am ET and Thursday, February 16 at 4:00pm & 12:00am ET.

Shares