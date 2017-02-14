The biggest names in film, television and music including Tracee Ellis Ross, Adam Rodriguez, Rashida Jones, Brian White, Deon Cole, Jussie Smollett, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Pooch Hall and others, presented at the 48th NAACP Image Awards. The star studded celebration, hosted by ABC’s “Black’ish” star Anthony Anderson, premiered live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11 on TV One.

See Also: Taraji P. Henson, Dwayne Johnson Big Winners at 48th NAACP Image Awards

The NAACP Image Awards celebrates the accomplishment of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film and also honors individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors. Winners were voted upon by NAACP members.

Check out pictures from the Red Carpet by Juan Anthony Images:

Missed the show? Special encore presentations of the show will air on TV One at on Wednesday, February 15 at 9:30am ET and Thursday, February 16 at 4:00pm & 12:00am ET.