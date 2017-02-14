Harlem-based rap duo ManKind is back with the fourth single from their Black History album trilogy.

“Chocolate Éclair,” which appears on Black History [1920-1970], is a cool, sexy, Hip-Hop love song that is perfect for Valentine’s Day. ManKind has teamed up with the GIF-based music video generator MVGEN to create music videos for every song from their trilogy that covers the past, present, and future. The Black History series spans from 1920 to 2070.

For the video for “Chocolate Éclair,” ManKind used MVGEN to pay tribute to Black women in history, including Josephine Baker, Nina Simone, Cicely Tyson, Dorothy Dandridge, and Ruby Dee, all who make appearances in the video.

“’Chocolate Éclair’ is an ode to Black love. It’s a way for us to acknowledge and honor Black women, who have historically nurtured and uplifted Black men,” [email protected] said. “We really wanted to capture the excitement of young love destined to pass the test of time. Black women are paramount to the Black History trilogy, and ‘Chocolate Eclair’ is the first and most explicit dedication to their contributions. MVGEN perfectly captures the tone and sentiment of the track by displaying the timeless beauty of acclaimed Black women from the first half of the 20th century, which coincides with the time period of the past disc.”

Forming only a year and a half ago, ManKind, (Nathaniel “[email protected]” Gasque and Brian “SciryL” Henry) have released eight critically acclaimed albums on Bandcamp, and four visual albums on MVGEN, including the 8-Bit Genesis album which was produced by Charles Hamilton.

Check out the video below.

For more of the trilogy, click here: Black History [1920-1970], Black History [1970-2020] and Black History [2020-2070]