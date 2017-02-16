Today in Hip Hop history 24 years ago, February 16, 1993, the legendary rapper Tupac Shakur released his second studio LP entitled ‘Strictly 4 My N.I.G.G.A.Z.’. 2Pac stated the acronym ‘N.I.G.G.A.’ stands for “Never Ignorant Getting Goals Accomplished”. It showed the political stance of Pac with a message that was clear and in your face ‘real’.

Though it was released by T.N.T. Recordings, Interscope Records and EastWest Records America, in 97′ the album’s rights were inherited by the label his mother Afeni Shakur founded; Amaru Entertainment. The album includes classics like “Keep Ya Head Up”, “I Get Around” and “Holler If Ya Hear Me”. Since its release it has reached double platinum, selling over 1,639,584 copies in the US alone. Features include the group Live Squad, 2Pac’s brother The Wycked (now known as “Mopreme“, later a member of 2Pac’s groups Thug Life and The Outlawz), Ice-T, Ice Cube, Treach, Apache, Poppi, Deadly Threat, R&B singer Dave Hollister and Digital Underground. Production was done by the late Jam Master Jay, Special Ed and more.

-Infinite Wiz(@InfiniteWiz)