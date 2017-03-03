Fans may be eagerly waiting on Nicki Minaj to respond to Remy Ma‘s taunts, but one rap veteran is seizing the moment to jump in the ring.

It’s apparent that Nicki wasn’t the only one Remy threw shots at with her infamous “ShEther” diss, subtle jabs were thrown at Foxy Brown when Remy spit, “Talkin’ sh*t about me to a deaf b*tch / And usually I have sympathy for the impaired / But not when you hard of hearin’ from untreated gonorrhea.” The jab comes from Foxy suffering from hearing loss and rumors circulating early in her career that she had contracted gonorrhea.

Foxy not taking too lightly to the mention, took to an Instagram post where she was tagged by a fan and made the comment, “I don’t battle, I bodybag,” before a video surfaced online today (Mar. 3) with Foxy Brown going in over Jay Z’s “The Takeover” beat.

Anyone who knows Hip Hop knows that Foxy Brown is an ill MC just like Remy, so it will be interesting to see the two vets go head to head, and even more interesting to finally get a response from Nicki.

Check out the snippet below.

Hold up Foxy Brown about to drop a Remy Ma diss on the Takeover beat? pic.twitter.com/S5ZnXIhPuY — Nigel D. (@NigelDPresents) March 3, 2017

😩 Foxy Brown takes a 🔫 at Remy Ma & speaks on her Remy's miscarriage 👀.did she just committed suicide or nah #foxybrown #nickiminaj #remyma pic.twitter.com/yWbfFp9ngP — GossipSnobbs (@gossip_snobbs) March 3, 2017

