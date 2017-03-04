It was a full house at the Reebok Fithub in Union Square as people lined up to party with Reebok Classics and Future.

The event was filled with fans and sneaker lovers. The space was decked out with some of Reebok’s most classic sneakers. As attendees were treated to an open bar and some of the best tunes from DJ Ernz.

It was a night truly to remember as Future capped off the night with a warm welcome and thank you to everyone who came out!

Check out a video and photos from the unforgettable night below.

(Photos by Fabian P.)