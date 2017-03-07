A Chicago native, Jessica Watkins’ Secrets of a Side B**** series has gotten young ladies peeping game.

The Secrets of a Side B**** series has sold over 100,000 copies since its release in September of 2013.

Zane let the floodgates open and given the next generation a chance to tell stories that people can relate to. “What I try to do is make my storylines and characteristics as realistic as possible,” said Watkins.

Watkins’ debut novel Jane Doe is also a winner. She’s enjoying the process and making it do what it do.

“Even though it’s fiction, I want it to kind of be relatable,” Watkins said on a recent episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast with Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson. “I don’t want it to be too far out there. I like women to read my books.”

