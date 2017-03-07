President Donald Trump signed a revised travel ban executive order with several changes on Monday according to a White House aide.

This new order will exempt existing visa holders from the ban but it will also no longer include Iraq on the list of Muslim-majority countries.

This new policy will also take the number of countries on the list from 7 to 6. Citizens from the Syrian refugee program will not be indefinitely suspended. In all, this puts a 90-day hold on visa issuance to the people of Libya, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.

Most people have argued that Trump’s administration is at fault for ordering this travel ban with no evidence of terror threats.