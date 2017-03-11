March 9th, 2017, Brooklyn came out heavy to support the one and only Fabolous at Brooklyn Borough Hall. The event was organized by Icon Talks who honored LOSO for his iconic contribution to music and community. Showing a sense of community and positivity on the anniversary of Biggie’s death, this memorable event allowed numerous influencers to gather n the prestigious landmark, Grand Courtroom in Borough Hall to listen to Fabolous share his journey, inspirations and philanthropic efforts. Fabolous gave a vivid view into his life and dived into his business, music, and community endeavors with Icon Talks founder, John Burns.

Fabolous had major support in the building with friends Wale of MMG, DJ Clue, DJ Self, Doug E. Fresh, Lenny S. of Roc NAtion, DJ Vlad, Rotimi, Grady Spivey, Ryan Leslie, Tahiry, L. Londell McMillan, Esq., Chad B, Mysonne, and Rob Markman of Genius.

At the end of the talk, Fabolous was presented with Icon Award, then concluded with Brooklyn Borough President, Eric Adams, honoring Fabolous with the Key to Brooklyn and Proclamation for his contribution to the community.