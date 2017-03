HER Voice: Cardi B Talks Career, Men and What Fun Means To Her

In the first episode of HERVoice (presented by HERSource) we sat down with Cardi B. HERVoice gives you an exclusive insight in the minds of female Hip Hop personalities.

Cardi B talks her growth from first mixtape to recently released Gangsta B*tch Music vol. 2, biggest turn-offs in men, what’s her idea of fun and how it is to be a women in a male-dominated industry.

