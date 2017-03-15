Actor and best selling author Hill Harper is adding entrepreneur to his already impressive resume, debuting a two premium personal care lines.

H2L is the premium natural men’s care collection and JUA Essentials is the women’s collection, both crafted with Baobab oil, known for its rich properties and ability to repair, hydrate, rejuvenate and nourish, while protecting skin and hair with its antioxidant properties.

The female collection, which includes body wash, repairing shampoo and conditioner, body lotion and hydrating oil, and H2L, which includes re-shave primer oil, shaving lotion, a high-end razor and an after shave & bump prevention balm, are infused with luxurious oils, natural plant extracts, and moisturizing ingredients that leave the hair and skin hydrated, beautiful and healthy. H2L and JUA Essentials are both free from harsh chemicals, aluminum, parabens and damaging sulfates.

“With these two lines, I set out to provide premium healthy and natural products to enhance the skin and hair for both men and women in one convenient monthly kit,” said the “Letters to a Young Brother: Manifest Your Destiny” author.

“Our company is not just about premium care products, but it’s also about the creation of a movement that promotes awareness and access to health and wellness,” he continued.

The line debuted in Chicago at a special event on March 6.

Products are now available for purchase on

Photo credit: Tito Garcia