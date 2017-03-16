The Source Announces SXSW Line Up For Tonight’s ‘Legally Loud 4’ Event

The Source Announces SXSW Line Up For Tonight’s ‘Legally Loud 4’ Event

Kicking off tonight (March 16th) from 7pm to 2am in Austin, TX – check out the line up for this year’s ‘Legally Loud 4’ event at SXSW.

Teaming up with STARTING FIVE’s (@SpratFool) and hosted by Buzy Baker, the event will continue to showcase popular and rising acts for SXSW.

Headlining artists includes our cover star Monty, along with K Camp, Zoey Dollaz and more surprise guests!

The event will also spotlight some On The Rise talent which includes: Ralo, Cap 1, Skooly, Bizz-E Blaze, JR Writer, Tracy T, Nebu Kiniza, Smooky Margielaa, Treez Lowkey, Corey Finesse, Don Mykel, Zuse, Dex Lauper, and more.

Sounds by ClockworkDJ, DJ Iceberg, and Kino Beats.

Meet us tonight at the The Batbar on E. 6th street. Be sure to come through and see the best kick-off to SXSW!

Tickets for Legally Loud 4