Judge ruled Friday (March 24th) for the Omaha teen who threw her newborn out of the window to get therapy instead of jail time. Antonia Lopez, 16, gave birth on Sept. 30th in her apartment at the Kellom Knolls complex around 25th Avenue and Cuming Street.

The County Juvenile Court Judge Christopher Kelly overall assigned her to probation, therapy, community service, and to live in a group home. Lopez was initially charged as an adult facing years to life for a one count felony child abuse resulting death.

Until she finds a group home she will be incarcerated and so far officials have had trouble because many risk taking her in. Police said that after Lopez threw her newborn out of the window and her mother found the baby then performed CPR until the paramedics arrived. The child was around 14 inches in length and 2 pounds in weight. The baby unfortunatley died from skull, brain, spine, and abdomen bleeding.