Pantene releases their new “Gold Series” line that caters to women of color. The line ranges from shampoo, conditioner, curl-defining pudding, and a co-wash for in-between full-on washes.

The commercial promoting new line promotes the empowerment of women who wear relaxed or natural hair. Featuring women of different ages and hairstyles, the items are priced affordable between $6 to $10. The brand respectively showcased the African-American market for this campaign.