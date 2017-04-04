On The Rise: Check Out E-Reign & His New Visual For “Need More”

Up and coming artist E-Reign is the last of a dying breed. He’s a lyricist who naturally and consistently paints portraits with his words, for all listeners to see. A great example; the official video for his single “Need More“.

E-Reign truly represents New York City, and his catalog of music proves it. “Need More” is his latest offering, following his standout project, titled “The New York Times”. His dedication and perseverance is present on every single record, verse, and word.

Watch the official video to “Need More” by E-Reign here: