Baz Lurhmann’s initial batch of The Get Down of six episodes hit Netflix last August to reviews that ran the gamut from ecstatic to confounded. The final five hour-long installments premiere tonight, bringing this particular epoch of the series to a definitive close.

“The last episode brings a lot of plot points full circle,” says supervising producer Nelson George. “Everybody has a big dramatic turn, and it’s an end of an era, but also leaves room for the future.”

As of now, The Get Down hasn’t been renewed for a second season, which could make it the rare Netflix series to be a “one and done” affair. But George remains hopeful that they’ll receive the go-ahead to get the band back together in 2018, a lengthy break that would allow the writing team plenty of time to plan out a sophomore year, and for the show’s in-demand cast to seize the opportunities that have been coming their way since last year’s premiere.