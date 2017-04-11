Friday night (April 7) at Brooklyn, New York’s Barclays Center, Tupac Shakur was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. More than 20 years after the legendary rapper, actor, and revolutionary was killed in Las Vegas, Nevada, his name and music will live on forever, positioned alongside The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Little Richard, Elvis Presley, and others.

As Shakur’s friend, collaborator, and label-mate Snoop Dogg personally inducted ‘Pac, he also participated in a corresponding tribute medley. Another collaborator and friend of Tupac’s, Treach of Naughty By Nature was on stage for a series of hits, in addition to several disciples of ‘Pac’s attitude, sound, and message.

Tupac now joins Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, Run-D.M.C., Beastie Boys, Public Enemy and N.W.A. in the hall.