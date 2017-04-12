Statue Of 2Pac To Be Built At Tupac Amaru Shakur Center In Georgia

A whopping $500K will be spent a a bronze bust depicting slain Hip Hop icon Tupac Amaru Shakur that will sit in the Stone Mountain, Georgia center that was built in his name.

Former owner of the Tupac Amaru Shakur Center Jim Burnett has commissioned Nijel Binns to begin working on the 7-foot bronze statue after the original bust that sat in the Stone Mountain facility was vandalized in 2008 and removed by the Shakur family in 2015.

Burnett will be unveiling Binns’ creation at the Pac Center in September of this year.