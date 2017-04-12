XO’s newcomer Nav has been making noise for a minute now. His rise to stardom has been no mystery every since he announced his signing with The Weeknd‘s XO label. Then soon following it up with “Some Way” featuring his label boss. Not to forget his self-titled project NAV. The 11 tracks long project included his standout tracks like “Myself”, “Up”, “Good For It”, and of course “Some Way”.

The video is made up of clips which were filmed during his appearances at The Weeknd’s latest tour, and various after-parties. The video captures the celebratory vibe with an ode of seductive allures that come with stardom and “Good For It” is the perfect song because it showcases emotions of coming up. There are also very subtle cameos from Drake, The Weeknd and his XO crew.

Watch it below.