Police in Ohio are searching for a man who fatally shot a “random” victim and posted the footage on Facebook.

The suspect, Steve Stephens, later said in a separate video post that he had killed 13 people and was looking to kill more. Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams confirmed one killing, but said they did not know of any other victims. Mr Williams said that “multiple forces” were looking for Mr Stephens, who “needs to turn himself in.”

The victim has been identified by Cleveland police as 74-year-old Robert Godwin.

The Cleveland police department issued a photo of Mr Stephens, 37, on its website, describing him as a 6ft 1in (1.9m) tall black male of medium complexion. He is thought to be driving a white or cream-coloured SUV (sports utility vehicle).

Facebook said in a statement on Sunday that it co-operates fully with the authorities in incidents where there are “direct threats to physical safety”.

It is not the first time that a fatal shooting has been posted or streamed on Facebook. Last June, a man was shot dead while live-streaming a video of himself on the streets of Chicago. In March, an unidentified man was shot 16 times while broadcasting live. Facebook’s live-streaming feature, which was launched in 2010, allows anyone to broadcast online in real time.