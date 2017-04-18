Kevin Knox, the 17-year-old top recruit recently turned down a $1.4 Million offer to play professional basketball overseas in China.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the team called the athlete’s parents on Saturday [April 15th] to negotiate. In this situation Knox would have been able to play for 1-year before being old enough for the official NBA draft.

Knox however – prefers to attend college in the United States, and he is looking at Duke, Florida State, Kentucky, Missouri, and North Carolina.

His father told reporters that he did not put much stock into the deal.

“We politely said thanks but no thanks. He’s going to college,” Knox’s father, Kevin, said.