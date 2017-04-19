This year Facebook announces that their finally adding a virtual reality version.

The company’s annual F8 developer conference kicked off yesterday [April 18th] at the San Jose convention center in California. Mark Zuckerberg and company executives announced how this platform will change the world, along with allowing other methods for products to be sold.

The new feature will be available for smart phone cameras. Facebook will use its new camera tools for the VR platform. Users will not need goggles – the smartphone camera will simply project the new world through its camera’s lenses.