With another blockbuster fight just weeks away, Canelo Alvarez is on the prowl to end all debates as who is today’s best pound-for-pound fighter. The Mexican power puncher is ready to knock out all doubters and naysayers about becoming the undisputed middleweight king.

With power that can knock you into next year, speed faster than a Busta Rhymes rhyme scheme and a toughness that’s “built Ford tough”, Canelo Alvarez is living proof why he is regarded as the baddest fighter in the game today. The 26-year-old Mexican superstar is ranked as the #1 pound-for-pound fighter by BoxRec and the #8 overall fighter according to Ring Magazine. Canelo was able to score major career defining victories on boxing greats such as “Sugar” Shane Mosley, Kermit Cintron, Miguel Cotto and Amir Khan. In addition, he held the WBC light middleweight title from 2011-2013 and the WBA and Ring Magazine light middleweight titles from 2015 to 2016. His only defeat in his career came against Floyd “Money”Mayweather Jr on Sept. 14, 2013 for his WBA Unified, WBC and Ring Magazine light middleweight titles. Ever since the crushing majority decision lost, Alvarez has been on a tear winning 5 straight fights while regaining his middleweight titles he lost roughly 3 years ago. Now the champ has another huge test on his hands. Here comes challenger Julio Caesar Chavez Jr., a well established veteran who continues to follow the world championship boxing path of his father’s footsteps in boxing legend and former six time world champion, Julio Caesar Chavez.

With a huge fight coming up on May 6, The Source Sports was able to catch up with Alvarez about his upcoming fight and his future plans.

The Source Sports: So Canelo, how do you feel about the upcoming fight against another well known veteran fighter like Julio Caesar Chavez Jr.?

Canelo: I feel very good about the upcoming bout. I’ve been training hard. I am very focus and I am confident that I will come victorious and still be middleweight champion.

The Source Sports: Now with the fight falling on the weekend of “Cinco De Mayo” in Las Vegas, how do you feel about the pressure of scoring a victory around the time of your home country’s most important day?

Canelo: I believe that there’s no pressure at all. I look at this as a regular fight and I’ve been prepping for it like it is a regular fight. It will be great if I do get the win but I would not make it such a big deal because of the day. I would look at it as a another win for my record and be on the look out for my next opponent.

The Source Sports: Now speaking on next opponent, it’s been rumors and talks saying that the winner of this bout may have the opportunity for a mega title fight with Triple G (Gennady Gennadyevich Golovkin). Is there any pressure for the potential buildup for this bout? How do you feel about the critics and experts saying this?

Canelo: I’ve heard talks about it and I believe there’s no pressure of me winning my fight against Chavez to get to Triple G. I believe it’s the other way around. It’s Triple G trying to get to me and planning on getting me in the ring with him. But as far as the potential fight between myself and Triple G, I think it would be a great matchup but right now, I am just taking it one fight at a time. I’m solely focused on my current opponent which is Julio Caesar Chavez Jr. and I would not overlook him whatsoever.

Fight fans and critics are just estatic of the state of middleweight boxing. With superstars such as Canelo Alvarez, Julio Caesar Chavez Jr, Triple G, Daniel Jacobs and Amir Khan, any fighter out of this small list can emerge as the middleweight king while give the fans their money worth. Make sure you mark on your calendar. May 6 is the day you should have a super duper fun fight party as Alvarez is on the prowl to go 51-1 and continue his dominance in the middleweight division.