The super producer from Virginia is back at it but this time releasing his own music to show how versatile he can become in the game.

The name may not look familiar to fans of the culture of hip hop but his sound is what makes you bop your head and turn up to some of your favorite artist’s music. Trauma Tone has been in the game for a decent amount of time and was able to produce for so many hip hop greats such as Young Thug, Yo Gotti, J. Cole, Rich Homie Quan, Gucci Mane and Migos. After an impressive list of work being credited to him, Trauma is ready to showcase his lyrical skills with the single entitled “OTW”. Managed by a D4, a promising manager who collaborated with Ant Glizzy and Levi Carter, Trauma is ready to continue the tradition of amazing artists coming out of the 757 area code in Virginia. Check out the visual below for “OTW”.