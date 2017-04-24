2WAYZ is heating up the summer with “JUGG” the Uptown inspired visual directed by PocketDenim and produced by New York hit maker RubiRosa. She makes it very clear with an aggressive approach and swift bars Dyckman is home and she’s bringing fire.

The essence of Uptown is captured in this visual from nutcrackers to finefare without the influence of uprising gentrification.

2WAYZ is currently working on an untitled tape for late summer but you can find singles and more music like Mami’s, Stunt, and The Mona Lisa EP on her SoundCloud.