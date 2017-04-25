Quietly, the Boston Celtics’ Al Horford is averaging 14.8 points, 9.5 boards, 5.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 three-pointers through four games in the first round of the NBA Playoffs against the Chicago Bulls.

Horford’s exit from Atlanta wasn’t the greatest! Horford who spent nine years with the Atlanta Hawks, signed a four-year $113 million contract with the Boston Celtics last summer. Atlanta Hawks fans were floored.

BUT, Horford found a friend in one Hawks fan: Atlanta native and rapper, TI.

“It was hard to see him go,” TI told Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson. Appearing on Scoop B Radio Overtime, TI chatted about about Dwight Howard, Jeff Teague and few other nuggets.

“You know I mean of course we appreciate Al and all of the many, many years of you know just outstanding effort and energy that he’s given us it was hard to see him go as well as Jeff Teague you know what I mean? But you know I salute him and support him on his journey.”