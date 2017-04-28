A few weeks shy of a full year as the first ever African-American editor for Teen Vogue, Elaine Welteroth has solidified her position as the official Editor-In-Chief of the magazine. Welteroth was promoted to the title of editor last Spring in which she shared responsibilities with Teen Vogue’s digital director, Phillip Picardi and creative director, Marie Suter.

Since occupying such a demanding role, Welteroth has made some advancements to the Teen Vogue reportoire highlighting far much more than fashion and beauty topics, but even crossing over into risky territory of culture and political topics. Of course, with big risks come big rewards being that one particular political title, ‘Donald Trump is Gaslighting America’, increased Teen Vogue’s traffic to 7.7 million unique visitors in one month compared to roughly three million a year earlier. Since then the magazine’s traffic hit a high of 9.2 million unique views and is staying consistent with increase.

According to Anna Wintour, the editor in chief of Vogue, “Elaine is incredibly in tune with the Teen Vogue audience and has used that unique insight to engage and connect with her readers on a very personal level. Over the last year, she has demonstrated a fearless leadership in her pursuit to make Teen Vogue the voice of a new generation, and we look forward to all she will accomplish in her expanded role as Teen Vogue’s new editor in chief.”

Such a promotion seems well deserved. Congrats Elaine!