In Canada, the already controversial Netflix series 13 Reasons Why is now the subject of some school’s troubles

The show tells the story of a teenage girl who creates 13 audio tapes before dying to explain why she committed suicide in a series of events that include a sexual assault.

According to CBC News, the principal of St. Vincent Elementary in Edmonton sent out an email outlining their concerns, and informing parents that their children are prohibited from discussing to show at school due to its graphic and “disturbing” content.

Dear Grade Six parents, It is has come to Miss Ciezki’s and my attention that some students are watching a Netflix series called 13 Reasons Why. The discussion that is unfolding at school is troubling. This series is rated Mature and the theme is the suicide of a high school student. This show includes graphic violence (rape) and gore, profanity, alcohol/drugs/smoking, and frightening/intense scenes. Of course what your child watches on television is completely your choice, however I wanted to let you know that many students are watching and discussing this at school. The purpose of this email is to provide you with this information. Please let your child know that discussion of 13 Reasons Why is not permitted at school due to the disturbing subject matter. Should you have any question, please do not hesitate to contact me. If you have questions about this show, please feel free to contact Miss Ciezki, who has watched the series. Thank you, Mme Ghali

The Hamilton Wentworth School Board in Ontario also released a letter for all parents in the district with similar concerns, citing the show as containing “graphic content related to suicide, glamorization of suicidal behaviour and negative portrayals of helping professionals, which may prevent youth from seeking help.”

The heightened concern, however, is not apparent everywhere with other organizations looking to 13 Reasons Why as an opportune talking point. The Community Suicide Prevent Network of Ottawa went on to publish an article on how to lead a proper discussion in relation to the show.

“Television can be an excellent springboard for discussion – which is what this series is doing,” write the website. “However much of the material is graphic and potentially triggering for vulnerable people, so please be cautious.”