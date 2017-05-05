The star of Netflix’s “Dear White People” – Logan Browning, says theres a lot more programming today in entertainment giving opportunities to people of color.

“I think we’re definitely in a wave of entertainment where — it sounds how it’s going to sound — being ethnic is cool,” Browning said in a recent interview.

In the show “Dear White People” she plays a complex woman who attends an Ivy League college that is racially divided among the students and administration. The show became critically acclaimed and Browning is most proud of the conversation.

Scandal was another show that broke out over five years ago giving a black actress a leading role in a broadcast drama. Browning says the effects are continuing to be seen today in the industry.

“They’re really taking to opportunity to show the depth and talent of diverse actors, which you didn’t get to see before,” Browning said.