Presented by the enterainmentOne and sponsored by Ciroc – LeToya Luckett‘s #Back2Life album listening party will take place tonight at 1OAK in New York City.

This project only features one guest, Ludacris – and overall reflects on her love experiences and feeling disconnected. This album will mark Luckett’s return to music after eight-years. The project is due May 12th, check out the full track list below.

BACK 2 LIFE TRACKLISTING

1. “I’m Ready”

2. “B2L”

3. “Show Me”

4. “Used To”

5. “Middle”

6. “Grey” feat. Ludacris

7. “In The Name”

8. “My Love”

9. “Worlds Apart”

10. “Weekend”

11. “Higher”

12. “Loving You”

13. “Disconnected”

Check out “Back 2 Life” video from LeToya’s forthcoming album.