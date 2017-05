Southern rapper Runway Richy partners with Gucci Mane to premiere his bold and gritty new single “Switching Sides”. The FKi Sauce produced hit will be included in Runway Richy’s forthcoming album China Cafeteria 2.5: House Special releasing independently this summer via CKP Records. Runway Richy recently confirmed to open for B.o.B. this summer on The Elements Tour. Check out the track below as he gives fans a preview of what to expect when you see him live.