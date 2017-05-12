Sought-after singer, songwriter PRINCE CHARLEZ delivers another set of hits on Mary J. Blige’s new album, Strength of A Woman. He penned the top two singles– “U and Me” & “Love Yourself” and is also featured on a revitalizing duet with the soulful songstress he wrote titled “Smile”.

The Compton native has made a name for himself writing music for a host of A-list superstars ranging from Kendrick Lamar to T.I. Recent cuts include Rihanna’s “Needed Me,” Beyoncé’s “Ring Off,” Jessica Mauboy’s “Beautiful,” Usher’s “More,” Trey Songz’s “Song Goes Off,” and many others. Signing to Republic Records in 2016, he introduced his own brand of hypnotic trap infused soul rife with impressive wordplay and unpredictable production on his debut mixtape Black & Gold. Listen to the project HERE.

Currently, PRINCE CHARLEZ is in the studio working on his next solo project which will be executive produced by XO signee Danny Boy Styles.