Former VH 1 Love & Hip Hop star and WE TV’s Chrissy & Jimmy cast member Nancy Mama Jones remembers the early days of Dipset.

Appearing on the Scoop B Radio Podcast with Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, Mama Jones weighed in on Jim and Cam’ron’s relationship being repairable, stating:

“Well you know what that’s on them. I would love for them to get it together and even though a little damage has been done. And if it was left up to me, I honestly would call myself stepping in but you know what? They are two grown men, they’re not young boys anymore. So that’s something where they have to either work it out or don’t work it out and that’s how it is. I hate for it to be like that but sometimes it is what it is.”

Click here to listen to the podcast in it’s entirety.

Jim Jones began as Cam’ron’s hype man and transitioned into a solo career.

“So one day I was laying in bed then he came home with this record saying, “I’m On My Way To Church” and showed me a $175,000 check,” Mama Jones told Scoop B. “And I said: ‘what the hell?’ And I see him in front of the album and I almost lost my mind. Me and him were in front of the bed and I started jumping on the bed and after that he told me “mommy you inspired me because you told me now it’s time for me to go out and start to do my own.”

Mama Jones said that she learned from her own life experiences that it was better to blaze her own trail and she imparted that wisdom on to her son. “Yeah do your own,” she said.