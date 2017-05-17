The former Patriot running back is ready to muscle his way into the endzone. This time he’ll be doing it in the city of brotherly love.

Earlier today, The Philadelphia Eagles have announced that they signed running back Legarrette Blount. The deal consists of 1 year for up to $2.8 million dollars. Blount was a major asset to the running game for the defending Super Bowl champs, the New England Patriots. His tough physical running style helped led him to rush for 1,161 yards while leading the league in rushing touchdowns in 18. Once words got out about the signing, wide receiver Alshon Jeffrey quickly turned to Twitter to express his support of the signing by welcoming the former Oregon Duck great. With Alshon’s speed and Blount’s muscle on the ground, the Eagles create a nice comfort zone for their future superstar in Carson Wentz.