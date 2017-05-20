Travis Scott’s lawyer has entered a not guilty plea for the rapper after he was arrested a week ago for allegedly inciting a riot at the Rogers, Arkansas stop of his Birds Eye View Tour.

“Travis Scott had no criminal intent,” Scott’s attorney Drew Ledbetter told the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. “He only intended to put on a good show.”

Ledbetter waived Scott’s arraignment hearing which is scheduled for June 13, and entered a not guilty plea to the charges, all misdemeanors- inciting a riot, endangering a minor and disorderly conduct. At the concert, fans rushed the stage and several were injured, including a member of security and an officer. Authorities claim that the crowd was responding to an order made by Scott during the performance.

Last Saturday (May 13) Scott spent 12 minutes in jail before being released.