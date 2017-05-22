Today in Source News Flash: Drake made history last night beating Adele’s record for most wins at Billboard Music Awards. Drizzy took home 13, including Top Male Artist and Top Rap Album for Views.

Beyoncé and Jay Z celebrated the baby shower of their soon-to-be born twins with lavish “Carters Push Party,” an African-themed extravaganza at a private residence in Beverly Hills, Calf. on Saturday (May 20).

Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant and its community is fighting to save “King of NY” mural of Notorious B.I.G. Building’s landlord wants to remove the piece in order to conduct renovations of the building. “King of NY” was painted in 2015 by Naoufal “Rocko” Alaoui and Scott “Zimer” Zimmerman, members of the city’s art collective Spread Art NYC. After learning about the mural’s possible removal, the group attempted to stop any renovations that would affect the piece.

This Fall, adidas will be releasing the NMD R1 in ‘Sea Crystal’ featuring Primeknit construction, ribbed sock-like collar, EVA inserts and boost midsole cushioning.

adidas Originals introduced the cosy looks from its upcoming Fall/Winter2017 XBYO collection that features more grown-up and refined look at sportswear.

Donald Trump’s budget that is expected to be unveiled on Tuesday will include $800 billion in cuts to Medicaid.

#NBAPlayoffs: Boston Celtics push back at last night’s game against Cavaliers, win 111-108. Cavs lead series 2-1.

