The 2017 Billboard Music Awards definitely celebrated a multitude of winners, but none quite as spectacular as Drake, who racked up a total of 13 Billboard Music Awards by the time the night was through, surpassing Adele’s record as the artist with the most BBMA wins in one night.

Before the show was boradcast live, the rapper had already claimed 10 of those 13 awards, including Top Rap album for 2016’s Views.

Druing the telecast, Drake took to the stage 3 additional times to accept his awards for Top Male Artist, Top Billiboard 200 Album, and the prestigious Top Artist award.

“Life is like toilet paper,” he quoted while acceptong his final award as Top Artist. “Either you’re on a roll, or taking sh-t from assholes.”