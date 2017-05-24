Today in Source News Flash: 2 Chainz highly anticipated Pretty Girls Like Trap Music album finally has a release date, which is June 16. While we wait for the project to drop, Chainz just dropped a teaser for the album featuring Pharrell, Drake, Mike Dean, and more.

Also in anticipation for Bryson Tiller’s sophomore project True To Self, which will arrive in the second half of next month, the rapper released full track list from the album. You can view it below:

tracklist ✔️#TruetoSelf A post shared by @brysontiller on May 23, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

During her appearance on The Ellen Show, Nicki Minaj gave her fans a little snippet of her rumored relationship with Nas. She says that she is celibate, however, they often arrange sleepovers at Nas’ house.

Japanese label Number (N)ine has teamed up with Disney to offer a range of apparel featuring Mickey Mouse. The simple monochromatic graphics of the character are printed on a range of basic T-shirts in black, white, olive and other neutral colors.

The Nike Air Max 1 Premium will be releasing in “University Red” colorway, retailing at$130.

President Donald Trump is expected to retain Marc Kasowitz as private attorney on matters related to the Russia investigation.

#NBAPlayoffs: Cleveland Cavaliers lead Eastern Conference Finals 3-1 after winning last night’s game against Boston Celtics 112-99.

