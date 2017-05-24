It has been almost two years since the release of T R A P S O U L and we are all impatiently waiting for Bryson Tiller’s sophomore project, True To Self.

From the Instagram post that Tiller shared yesterday, it looks like we’ll be getting 19 tracks on the new album. However, only one from the recent triple-drop will be making the cut.

It appears as though Tiller might go feature-less again, although Travis Scott hinted at possible appearance on the album’s third track, “Don’t Get Too High.”

True To Self drops on June 23.