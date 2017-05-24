Official ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Trailer is Here And Donald Glover Makes a Cameo

It’s been three years since the last movie in the Spiderman franchise, and Marvel is revamping the classic superhero, with a younger, more innocent persona.

The forthcoming Spider-man: Homecoming, starring Tom Holland (who made his first appearance as the superhero in Captain America: Civil War), Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Zendaya and more, just dropped another official trailer. This time, Marvel showcases more characters in the two-and-a-half minute clip, including Donald Glover, and Zendaya herself (as Michelle).

The story of Spider-man: Homecoming follows Peter Parker after the events of Captain America, where the teenager attempts to balance his life in high school with his career as the web-slinging superhero Spider-Man.

Spider-man Homecoming hits theaters on July 7, 2017. See the new trailer below: