Just a few days after the terror attack on Manchester England that left 22 people dead and many other injured at an Ariana Grande concert, Eminem made a very generous donation to the victims and their families. The Detroit rapper took to Twitter to where the rapper has more than 20 million followers and urged them to join in helping the victims and their loved ones.

Join me in helping Manchester victims & their families, Make a donation to the @BritishRedCross and @MENnewsdesk https://t.co/JchJtYOdMU — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) May 25, 2017

The JustGiving page is the same page that Ariana linked to on Friday after she announced she’d be returning to Manchester for a benefit concert. During the time the site had raised over $2.2 million. Em also shared some pretty exciting news teasing a capsule collection for The Eminem Show. The capsule is set to honor the 15th anniversary of his third major label album. Em doesn’t say too much about the capsule, all we know is that it’s coming “soon.” The black and white ad features vintage television sets and footage from his Eminem Show videos while “Cleanin’ Out My Closet” plays in the background.