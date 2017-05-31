Today in Source News Flash: Shortly after the release of his sophomore album, Bryson Tiller announces Set It Off tour. The tour is set to feature opening acts from Metro Boomin and singer H.E.R.

Also Nas and Lauryn Hill will be embarking on tour this Fall. Starting in September the legends will make stops in Chicago, Toronto, Houston, Seattle, Vancouver and more.

Teyana Taylor released new R-rated video for her song “Drippin’” featuring Migos. In the visual, Taylor’s body is covered in fluorescent paint as she sings about making love to slow jams.

KITH and adidas Soccer teamed up for an exclusive Spring/Summer 2017 collection featuring pieces such as adidas ACE 17+ Cleat, warm-up tops, goalie jerseys, tracksuit and velour suit.

More images of Nike’s Pocket Knife DM silhouette have emerged. The new looks features icy all-white colorway. The release date hasn’t been announced yet.

A huge suicide bomb ripped through a secure area of Kabul at the height of the Wednesday morning rush hour, killing at least 80 people and wounding more than 300, Afghan officials said.

The NBA Finals between Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors begin tomorrow at 9:00PM ET, you can watch them on ABC.

